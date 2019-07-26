International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor. File picture: Yandisa Monakali.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor will on Friday attend the Third Formal Meeting of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation - SA's foreign affairs ministry - said in a statement that on the margins of the meeting, Pandor will have a bilateral meeting with her Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo.

"South Africa and Brazil enjoy strong bilateral relations conducted through the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), which is co-chaired at a Ministerial level," said the statement.

The SA-Brazil JCC has not met since 2013, because of political and economic reasons.

"Minister Pandor and Minister Araújo will meet for the first time since Minister Pandor took office in May 2019. The bilateral meeting will afford the minister an opportunity to emphasise South Africa’s strong commitment to fruitful bilateral relations."

African News Agency (ANA)