International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor. Pandor on Tuesday arrived in Tanzania and will lead the South African delegation to the Council of Ministers meeting. File picture: ANA

PORT ELIZABETH - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor has arrived in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where she is leading a South African delegation at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday. The meeting is expected to discuss key issues in the region, such as the state of SADC's finances, as well as reports from the various committees.

It will also receive updates on progress since the last meeting in Windhoek, Namibia, in March 2019 on continental and regional integration, as well as discuss development cooperation and resource mobilisation, the ministry said in a statement.

"In addition, the council will receive a progress report on the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap and on the implementation of the current theme of the 38th SADC Summit 'Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development'.”

The meeting takes place ahead of the 39th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government on Saturday and Sunday.

African News Agency (ANA)