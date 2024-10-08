Panyaza Lesufi and his anti-GNU allies in ANC emerge victorious over Fikile Mbalula's attempts to discipline him

Gauteng ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and his allies have secured a significant victory over the pro-GNU faction in the ANC after attempts to discipline him for his critical remarks about Cyril Ramaphosa's Government of National Unity (GNU) backfired. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula summoned Lesufi on Monday to address his comments on the GNU.

However, the effort failed after Mbalula himself faced challenging questions on the issue. Following the meeting, Lesufi deactivated his X account (formerly Twitter) after being called to Luthuli House to explain his public criticism of the GNU. Sources informed IOL that vocal Gauteng leaders expressed frustration over the national leadership's silence and its lack of support amid attacks from the ANC’s allies in the GNU, particularly the Democratic Alliance (DA). It is understood that regional leaders clarified that the ANC is not subordinate to the DA.

Mbalula reportedly struggled to answer questions about what the leadership did when the Gauteng ANC faced criticism for forming the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) without the DA. Sources indicated that Mbalula supported the notion that Lesufi should be reprimanded for his comments. This follows Lesufi’s response to DA federal chairperson Helen Zille on X, where he asserted that the ANC would not be dictated to by the DA.

“You will never dictate terms to us, members of the ANC. Never! You can bring all your media friends and media houses, the ANC is not for sale. The ANC is one. There’s no Provincial ANC or local ANC, we are one ANC, not a federal movement,” Lesufi said. Zille accused Lesufi of defying national directives and acting independently in the province. This followed the removal of the DA’s Cilliers Brink as mayor of Tshwane. Meanwhile, Tshwane is set to elect a new mayor on Wednesday. [email protected]