Panyaza Lesufi and Oscar Mabuyane make ANC’s premier candidate list

Panyaza Lesufi and Oscar Mabuyane have been named as premier candidates following a series of interviews, the African National Congress (ANC) announced on Thursday. According to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, all the interviews were overseen by ANC Electoral Committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe or by a committee member nominated by Motlanthe.

"The national officials posed a range of questions to the candidates covering ethical and capable leadership as set out in Through the Eye of a Needle and the six priorities in the ANC 2024 Election Manifesto that are critical to speeding up transformation and improving the lives of the people: our jobs plan; building our industries to include an inclusive economy; tackling the high cost of living; investing in people; defending democracy and advancing freedom; and building a better Africa and world," Mbalula explained. He said the candidates were also asked about building a developmental state, building capable local government, protection of the human rights and dignity of women, children, young people, older persons, and LGBTQIA+ persons and promoting social cohesion. The premier candidates are:

Eastern Cape - Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane Free State - Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae Gauteng - Andrek Hendrick “Panyaza” Lesufi