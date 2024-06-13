Panyaza Lesufi and Oscar Mabuyane make ANC’s premier candidate list

Panyaza Lesufi and Oscar Mabuyane have been named as premier candidates following a series of interviews, the African National Congress (ANC) announced on Thursday.
According to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, all the interviews were overseen by ANC Electoral Committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe or by a committee member nominated by Motlanthe.
"The national officials posed a range of questions to the candidates covering ethical and capable leadership as set out in Through the Eye of a Needle and the six priorities in the ANC 2024 Election Manifesto that are critical to speeding up transformation and improving the lives of the people: our jobs plan; building our industries to include an inclusive economy; tackling the high cost of living; investing in people; defending democracy and advancing freedom; and building a better Africa and world," Mbalula explained.
He said the candidates were also asked about building a developmental state, building capable local government, protection of the human rights and dignity of women, children, young people, older persons, and LGBTQIA+ persons and promoting social cohesion.
The premier candidates are:
Eastern Cape - Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane
Free State - Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae
Gauteng - Andrek Hendrick “Panyaza” Lesufi
Limpopo - Phophi Constance Ramathuba
Mpumalanga - Mandla Ndlovu
North West - Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi
Northern Cape - Zamani Saul
The ANC’s National Executive Committee is meeting on Thursday evening for a special meeting at the Cape Sun Hotel.
IOL Politics