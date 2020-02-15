Cape Town - Parliament has apologised to its guests who attended the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and the nation for the disruption caused by the EFF on Thursday night.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address was delayed by more than an hour when the EFF raised points of orders about the presence of former president FW de Klerk and also demanded that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan be dismissed from the Cabinet.
The move led National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to adjourn proceedings for about five minutes only for the EFF to stage a walkout upon resumption.
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Friday Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo joined the rest of other public representatives in extending apologies to the guests and the people of South Africa for the conduct of some MPs.
“It is understandable that the people of South Africa would be highly concerned and disappointed by the conduct of certain MPs.