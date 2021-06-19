Parliament approves Budget despite some rejections from opposition parties

Parliament has passed the Budget after relevant committees allocating funds to the state approved the Bill. In a day-long sitting members of the National Council of Provinces went through each department passing the budget.

The opposition parties including the EFF and the DA rejected the budget of most of the departments with the ANC using its majority when a vote was required to push through the budget. This comes at the time the National Treasury is pushing for reforms on the budget. This would include using a zero budgeting system not be used, that instead a department must justify an expenditure for every item in the budget.

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni and President Cyril Ramaphosa have since last year been talking about zero based budgeting. They said this would enable the state to allocate funds where they were required. The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the economic situation of the country.

Despite the economy recovering in the first quarter of the year, last year it declined as most businesses were closed. However, the government was hopeful that it is now recovering. In the NCOP on Friday the budgets of departments were endorsed by the House.