Parliament passed a motion that will establish an ad hoc committee that will draft a Bill to amend the Constitution for the expropriation of land without compensation. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Parliament has taken another step by passing a motion that will establish an ad hoc committee that will draft a Bill to amend the Constitution for the expropriation of land without compensation. ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu tabled the motion in the National Assembly on Thursday and the majority of MPs approved the motion.

The ANC wants Parliament to finalise the process before the elections.

But opposition MPs were not happy with the motion and accused the ANC of rushing through the process. They said the process followed was flawed.

The tabling of the motion for the establishment of the ad hoc committee comes after both the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces adopted the report on the expropriation of land without compensation this week.

Steve Swart of the African Christian Democratic Party said the ANC was hasty in the process.

“The ACDP is on record it does not support expropriation without compensation. We consequently do not support this motion which seeks to amend Section 25 of the Constitution with undue haste and without due as to the drastic implications thereof,” said Swart.

But Mthembu said they have followed the law and they wanted the process to be completed before the elections.

Political Bureau