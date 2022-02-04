Parliament arsonist accused Zandile Mafe to know fate on bail application

Cape Town - Zandile Mafe will know today whether the court will grant him bail after he allegedly set Parliament on fire. But the State has opposed his application. Mafe was arrested after the national legislature was set on fire on January 2.

The prosecution warned during his bail application that he faces a lengthy jail term if he was convicted of terrorism charges. Mafe, 49, has denied charges against him saying he was innocent. During his bail application he said he was friends with later former AWB leader Eugene Terre’blanche.

He also wanted the killer of late SACP leader Chris Hani Janusz Walus to be released because he has been in prison for a long time. Walus was arrested in 1993 for the murder of Hani outside his Boksburg home. Walus has tried several times to get parole but his attempts have failed.

Mafe had also allegedly set fire to the building of Parliament because he did not want President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the State of the Nation. However, he has denied all the charges against him. The fire at the National Assembly and Old Assembly Chamber caused extensive damage said to be running into millions of rand.