Parliament calls for inclusivity in taxi industry talks

Cape Town - Parliament has called for an inclusive approach in all the meetings between the Transport Department and stakeholders that were intended to improve the taxi industry. Transport portfolio committee chairperson Mosebenzi Zwane and his select committee chairperson Kenneth Mmoiemang made the call after the Transport Department made a presentation at a joint meeting of the committees on Friday. During the meeting Minister Fikile Mbalula and department officials briefed the MPs about the upcoming national taxi indaba. The indaba is expected to deal with formalisation of the taxi industry, regulations and empowerment. “We are happy with the progress that the department is making in all aspects of the industry and all the efforts to improve public transport.

"But the ministry needs to ensure that the perception that the government is not working with some and working with others should be resolved," Zwane said.

"All stakeholders are significant in the industry and could not just be ignored," he added.

Zwane added all the roleplayers should be regarded as important and worthy of attention.

Both Zwane and Mmoiemang said the formalisation of the industry was key and that a code of conduct was necessary to ensure semblance and promotion of unity in the industry.

They also said reimagining the industry should also include the matter of availing subsidies, an improved Taxi Recapitalisation Programme and functioning interconnectedness with the rest of the public transport modes.

Political Bureau