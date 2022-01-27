Parliament condemns alleged sexual abuse of women in MEC Albert Fritz’s office

Cape Town – Parliament’s portfolio committee on employment and labour chairperson Lindelwa Dunjwa has condemned the alleged sexual harassment and abuse of women in suspended Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz’s. office. The MEC was suspended on Sunday following allegations of sexual assault against young employees who worked in his office.

He has also stepped down from his responsibilities as the DA’s provincial leader. After days of remaining mum, Premier Alan Winde finally spoke out. Winde confirmed that the provincial government’s legal services unit has approached the State Attorney, requesting that independent legal counsel be appointed to conduct an external investigation into the veracity of the allegations made against Fritz.

Advocate Jennifer Williams was appointed to conduct the investigations. According to a media report four more provincial government officials who were working alongside Fritz have been suspended in connection with the scandal. Dunjwa said tough action would have to be taken on the matter.

“The suspension and the never-ending investigation that will ensue against MEC Albert Fritz is not enough. “MEC Fritz has been suspended from the Western Cape Cabinet and he has since vacated his position as leader of the Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape,” Dunjwa said. She added that the existence of allegations of this nature should concern authorities in the provincial government and that should compel them to act with decisiveness.