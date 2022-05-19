Parliament confident with its ‘right’ choice for top position

South African Local Government Association boss Xolile George could be confirmed next Wednesday as the top administrator of parties after political parties agreed to vote on the motion next week. George, who had served as Salga CEO for many years, was endorsed by the presiding officers of parliament to fill the position that has been vacant for many years.

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said on Thursday, during the meeting of the programming committee, George will begin his new tenure as Secretary to Parliament on June 1. However, MPs will have to vote on it next Wednesday. “We are confident we have the right candidate,” said Tsenoli.

“The chief whip’s forum has agreed that the motion will be on 25 May. Mr George’s contract is for five years,” he added. The position had been vacant for a few years when Parliament fired Gengezi Mgidlana. Political parties appeared to be backing the new secretary to parliament.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo had recommended George to members of the legislature. This came after a process to find the right candidate for the job. Tsenoli said they believed they had picked the right person for the job.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said parties would also be allowed to make declarations when the motion is tabled next week. This was after the chief whips forum agreed at their meeting this week that there should be declarations by parties. Parliament said two weeks ago that the position has been vacant for almost five years, and George comes with a good track record in governance and other areas of administration and financial management.