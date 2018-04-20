Cape Town - Parliament will continue to pursue the disciplinary action against its suspended secretary Gengezi Mgidlana following a Western Cape High Court decision on Friday to dismiss his attempt to interdict the process.

Mgidlana faces charges relating to, among other things, the alleged breach of the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, breach of parliamentary policies, and breach of the National Road Traffic Act, parliamentary spokesman Moloto Mothapo said on Saturday.

His application sought to interdict the disciplinary hearing pending his request to have the report of the audit committee reviewed. The date for the formal hearing was set for April 9 to 20, but Mgidlana filed an urgent application with the court to interdict the process. The interdict application was on Friday dismissed with costs.

The disciplinary process commenced on February 12, but the formal hearing of evidence had not yet started, as the chairman, Lance Witten of ZS Inc, had to deal with preliminary matters, including points in limine raised by Mgidlana. These were dismissed by Witten, Mothapo said.

- African News Agency (ANA), editing by Jacques Keet