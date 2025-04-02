Parliament edge closer to endorsing a new Deputy Public Protector

Parliament is edging closer to filling the vacant Deputy Public Protector that has been left unoccupied for almost two year. The justice and constitutional development portfolio committee resolved on Wednesday to recommend Advocate Dinkie Portia Dube to the National Assembly as the next Deputy Public Protector.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will make the appointment on recommendation of the Nartional Assembly. Dube, who previously worked as director at Public Protector South Africa and as an ombud at various state institutions, was one of the eight shortlisted candidates. Dube's appointment would come in the wake of Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka's ascension as the Public Protector in October 2023, after serving in an acting capacity for over a year.

The committee’s move to recommend Dube ends a protracted selection process that began anew last year after a legal advice found that former EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane did not declare her relationship on two of the candidates and refused to excuse herself when they were interviewed. Committee chairperson Xola Nqola reported that the selection process flowed seamlessly, with no public objections raised against the shortlisted candidates. “There were no issues detrimental to those who had applied,” he stated.

However, one candidate, Advocate Sekgame Shadrack Tebeile, withdrew from consideration citing personal reasons unrelated to the selection process. Dube received backing from the ANC, DA and Mk Party, indicating a generally favourable sentiment around her qualifications. ANC MP Oscar Mathafa was the first to nominate her, emphasising her strong grasp of the challenges and responsibilities inherent to the Deputy Public Protector role.

“In her interview, she did come across very strongly to show she is aware of what the role entails and how she can strengthen the office,” he said. DA MP Damien Klopper also expressed his support, describing Dube’s interview performance as articulate and knowledgeable, reinforcing her understanding of the legal frameworks pertinent to her potential role. “She has a legal framework in the work she performs,” Klopper said.

MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo highlighted Dube's previous experience within the institution as a significant advantage. “We want people who possess the necessary capacity that will assist the institution to fulfil its constitutional obligations,” he said, noting her calm and collected manner during the rigorous interview process. Although the EFF remained neutral in their stance, MP Rebecca Mohlala emphasised the importance of selecting an independent and fearless candidate who embodies the integrity necessary to uphold the standards of the Public Protector's Office.