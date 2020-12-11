Parliament extends deadline on land expropriation

Cape Town - Parliament has extended the deadline to amend the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation from the end of this month to the end of March next year. This came after the ad hoc committee on land expropriation could not conclude the process by the end of December. Speaker Thandi Modise agreed with the motion tabled by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina recently that the process has not been finalised with the ad hoc committee and more time was needed. The National Assembly agreed with the motion to extend the deadline. The process to amend section 25 of the Constitution was halted early this year after the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

A few months ago, the parties were divided on the new deadline with some wanting it to be early next year.

But the ANC and EFF asked that the deadline be the end of October.

After a stalemate, Modise intervened and said the deadline would be the end of December.

But afterwards, the ad hoc committee asked for more time since it could not finalise its work.

The process to amend the Constitution for land expropriation comes against the backdrop of government releasing 700 000 hectares of land to emerging farmers. This is part of the measures to deal with the land reform agenda in the country.

Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development,Thoko Didiza, said the land reform programme would continue and the release of large tracts of farmland would help many emerging farmers.

The department said it has set up a land dispute committee to deal with disagreements. The government has undertaken a land audit process to establish ownership of land.

Some state land was found to be unused and lying fallow. The parties have been working on the process to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation over the last two years.

In the first process, the ad hoc committee tabled a report that called for the adoption of a Bill that would allow amendments to the Constitution.

The government has also tabled the Expropriation Bill that would allow for the expropriation of property in the public interest or for a public purpose.

Political Bureau