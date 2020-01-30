Cape Town - Parliament has extended the deadline for written submissions on amendments to the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
The aim of the Bill is to amend the Constitution so as to, among other things, provide that where land and any improvements thereon are expropriated for the purposes of land reform, nil compensation may be payable.
The ad hoc committee met on Thursday where all the parties agreed on the need to extend the deadline.
"This is mainly because the Bill was published over the festive season, and the public did not have sufficient time to comment meaningfully on the Bill. The initial deadline was January 31, 2020," said the committee via an emailed statement.
The public had until Friday to make written submissions on land expropriation.