Parliament extends deadline on land expropriation process

The National Assembly has extended the deadline for the finalisation of the Bill dealing with the expropriation of land without compensation. The decision by Parliament on Tuesday comes after the ad hoc committee on land expropriation said last week it would need more time to work on the bill. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina tabled the motion before the House and members of parliament agreed to it. Chairperson of the ad hoc committee Mathole Motshekga had last week said that they would now allow oral presentations on the bill. Members of parliament had last year finalised the public hearings into land expropriation.

However, the official opposition said there were people who still wanted to make oral submissions.

The ad hoc committee agreed and the motion was tabled before the Chamber on Tuesday.

In tabling the motion Majodina said: “That the House extends the deadline by which the Ad Hoc Committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending section 25 of the Constitution has to complete its task to 31 May 2021.”

This is the second time that the deadline has been extended in the last few months.

Last August Parliament agreed that the deadline for the committee to complete its work be extended to the end of December.

However, MPs could not conclude their work. This led to the committee requesting another extension from Parliament.

The deadline for the committee was March.

POLITICAL BUREAU