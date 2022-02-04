Parliament fire accused Zandile Mafe to appeal bail decision

Durban - Zandile Mafe, who is accused of torching Parliament, will appeal the bail decision of the court after the magistrate threw out his bail application. Mafe’s legal representative, Luvuyo Godla, told the media outside the Cape Town Regional Court on Friday that his client said he was not happy after magistrate Michelle Adams delivered the judgment.

“He is not satisfied with the judgment and he will follow the due process, appealing the judgment,” said Godla. He maintained that the state has the wrong person and should start looking elsewhere for a suspect. Mafe was denied bail on Friday by Adams after appealing last Saturday. The court said Mafe did not prove exceptional circumstances warranting he be released on bail.

Mafe was charged with housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, arson, terrorism and theft. The charge of terrorism is a schedule six offence. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) He was remanded in custody until February 11 and is currently being held at Pollsmoor Prison. The court also said that Mafe may be a flight risk.

In his appeal, Mafe told the court that if he were released on bail, he would return home to Mahikeng in the North West or stay in Khayelitsha. He denied he would evade justice if he was released on bail. The North West-born suspect was arrested on January 2 for his alleged involvement in the fire that gutted parts of the National Assembly building. [email protected]