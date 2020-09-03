Parliament gives DD Mabuza green light to answer oral questions with written replies

Cape Town - National Assembly has given the green light to Deputy President David Mabuza to submit in writing his responses to oral questions after he missed a session due to ill-health last month. At its plenary sitting on Thursday, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina moved a motion that Mabuza be permitted to submit in writing, his replies of oral questions that were due to be given on August 20. Majodina's motion was agreed to without any objections from other parties. This happened as Mabuza was responding to oral questions in the separate session of the National Council of Provinces. The move followed the meeting of the National Assembly programme committee last week when MPs heard of the plans to convert Mabuza's outstanding replies into written responses.

Majodina said at the time the conversion of the question from oral into writing was discussed by the chief whips forum.

"We were in agreement because the rules have no provision for written replies. Given the situation that we are in let's have a motion in the House that will be a stop-gap measure in the meantime so that those questions are not overtaken by events," Majodina said.

Mabuza missed his oral question and answer session in the National Assembly two weeks ago on advice of his medical team.

He had written in the week to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise asking for a postponement citing ill health.

It was the second time after he missed two other sessions in both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

At one meeting of the program committee, his absence caused uproar when DA MP Jacques Julius noted questions to Mabuza had gone unanswered and that there was some public outcry.

"It is a real concern as a colleague that we don't get proper explanation with the whereabouts of the deputy president but also what happens to these questions and his work as leader of government business," Julius said.

Mabuza's Parliamentary counsellor Hope Papo had described Julius's statements as being "insensitive".

He said Mabuza had tendered an apology for the cancelled sessions and had been accepted by Modise, chief whips forumand programme committee.

"The deputy president is ready to come and answer the questions but he can't defy his medical team. He talks and is walking about but that does not mean if his medical team says 'you must be off' we create an impression that the (deputy) president is in ICU," Papo said.

Political Bureau