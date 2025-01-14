Parliament hails 87.3 percent Matric pass rate, calls for continued growth

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has congratulated the basic education sector for its remarkable achievement of an 87.3% pass rate in the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results.



The committee commended the collective efforts of all stakeholders involved in the education system and highlighted key areas that need further focus for continued growth. The committee expressed appreciation for the steady improvement in the NSC pass rate, noting that every province has made progress.

“The massive improvement is a testament to the hard work, dedication and countless hours invested by learners, parents, teachers, the Department of Basic Education, and all stakeholders in the future and education of the country," said Joy Maimela, the committee chairperson. In particular, the committee acknowledged the sector’s resilience in the face of the challenges posed by Covid-19, emphasising that the pandemic's impact had been devastating but that the system's ability to adapt and recover was commendable. "The hardship brought by the pandemic on the sector has been devastating, but the sector’s resilience as a whole is commendable and should be enhanced," Maimela said.

The committee also highlighted the need to strengthen enrolment in technical and vocational subjects to align with current labor market demands. "To drive economic growth in the country, the system must produce more learners within the technical and vocational stream,” Maimela said. With an average 90% pass rate in technical subjects, there is a clear indication of high performance, but the committee called for increased funding to ensure schools can offer these subjects adequately.

Another significant area of focus is the improved throughput rate of learners. The 68% throughput rate is considered above international standards, but the committee called for a deeper analysis into the 32% of learners who did not write their exams. This information will guide efforts to address barriers to successful completion. The committee also commended the performance of progressed learners, with 54.7% passing their NSC in 2024, including 4,071 who achieved Bachelor's study passes. "The fact that 4,071 progressed learners passed their NCS with Bachelor study passes highlights the intervention's correctness and the need for continued support for all learners," Maimela said.

Furthermore, the committee welcomed the fact that nearly half of the learners (47.8%) passed with Bachelor’s admission, and a significant number of distinctions (319,000) were achieved, particularly in key subjects like mathematics. This marks continued improvement and maturation of the system. The committee also stressed the need for enhanced social justice principles, including access, equity, and inclusivity. “The effective implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (Bela) will go a long way to ensure that the fundamental constitutional right to education and social justice principles are achieved and that no learner is left behind.”

While acknowledging the improvement in the pass rate, the committee expressed concern over the 407 instances of cheating during the exams. Raising awareness about the dangers of cheating remains a priority. As the sector looks forward, the committee encouraged continued investment in the education system. “The support provided by stakeholders has been unmeasurable and must be maintained to ensure that the upcoming cohorts are also granted the same or enhanced support."

In honouring the contributions of those who made the 2024 results possible, the committee dedicated the achievement to the memory of four markers who passed away during the marking process. "Their dedication to the education of our children is exemplary and will be etched in our memory for eternity," said Maimela. The committee also urged learners who did not succeed to take advantage of available opportunities for improvement. “The sector has made available opportunities for every learner to improve their marks and to try again,” Maimela said, encouraging those who did not pass to pursue further chances for success.