Parliament hails removal of Nomgcobo Jiba, Lawrence Mrwebi from NPA









Axed NPA official Advocate Nomgcobo at the Mokgoro inquiry. File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA). Cape Town - Parliament has backed President Cyril Ramaphosa in his decision to fire Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from the National Prosecuting Authority. MPs from the two Houses of Parliament on Tuesday were considering the request of Ramaphosa after the process had stalled for months. This followed earlier litigation by Jiba, but she had lost her first part of the application. The justice committees in the two Houses said, in separate meetings, they agreed to the axing of the two former NPA senior prosecutors. The Mokgoro Inquiry had made findings against the two prosecutors and Ramaphosa used that report to axe them early in the year.

Chairperson of the justice committee Bulelani Mgwanishe said an overwhelming number of MPs agreed that Jiba and Mrwebi had to go.

“Both the NPA Act and the High Court made a point that this matter be done and dispensed with. The overwhelming majority of the members have not found compelling reasons to restore Mrwebi and Jiba,” said Mgwanishe.

Jiba had a few weeks ago indicated to Parliament she would no longer be fighting to keep her job.

She had said in her letter she wanted to move on with her life. But Mrwebi had made two representations and also asked to make oral presentations to MPs. But this was rejected by MPs, who said both Jiba and Mrwebi had to go.

Political Bureau