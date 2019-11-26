Cape Town - Parliament has backed President Cyril Ramaphosa in his decision to fire Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from the National Prosecuting Authority.
MPs from the two Houses of Parliament on Tuesday were considering the request of Ramaphosa after the process had stalled for months.
This followed earlier litigation by Jiba, but she had lost her first part of the application.
The justice committees in the two Houses said, in separate meetings, they agreed to the axing of the two former NPA senior prosecutors.
The Mokgoro Inquiry had made findings against the two prosecutors and Ramaphosa used that report to axe them early in the year.