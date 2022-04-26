Parliament meets to form ad hoc committee to oversee KZN relief measures

MPs are meeting on Tuesday to form an ad hoc committee to oversee the implementation of the national state of disaster. This was after the ANC proposed the motion in the programming committee last Thursday where parties agreed that such a committee was needed given the scale and nature of relief measures.

More than R1 billion has already been committed to the province and many more billions are still on the way to fix the damaged infrastructure. Some opposition parties have said they need to strengthen accountability measures in the management of the use of the state disaster funds. Both the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces will select members to serve on the ad hoc committee.

The national assembly will have 11 members and the NCOP is also represented by 11 members. In the resolution tabled by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina it said after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster in KZN, Parliament “has the constitutional obligation to oversee the implementation of the said relief measures by government.” The resolution adds that that the ad hoc committee will “engage the relevant government departments and entities to assess the overall impact of the damage, response and relief measures by government.”

The committee will also “oversee the response and implementation of the relief measures by government.” The ad hoc committee has until the end of November to report back to Parliament on the work it has done. [email protected]