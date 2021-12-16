Parliament messages on Reconciliation Day

Cape Town – Parliament’s presiding officers, the Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo have called on South Africans to use National Reconciliation Day to reflect, renew and recommit to building a prosperous society based on the noble values of unity, peace, and cohesion. The presiding officers said on December 16, 1995, the founding father of democratic South Africa, Nelson Mandela, took a bold step towards healing the country’s oppressive and divided past when he named this day National Reconciliation Day.

They maintained that the move signalled a commitment to developing a state based on human rights and freedoms, non-racialism, non-sexism, the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. The presiding officers said: “As we commemorate this day, we dare not fail the dreams and aspirations of our forebears of a united, non-racial society, free from social ills. This we will do through upholding the values enshrined in the Constitution – that South Africa belongs to all who live in it. “Pre-democracy, December 16 had two distinct meanings for South Africa’s population. To the Afrikaner, it was a celebration of the Voortrekkers’ conquest over the Zulu armies at the Battle of Blood River in 1838. For the black majority, however, it was a symbol of protest for the right to vote and against racial discrimination,” the joint statement by the presiding officers read.