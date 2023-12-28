Parliament mourns death of ANC MP Alice Mthembu

Tributes have been pouring in for African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament, Alice Hlebani Mthembu who died in a car crash on Tuesday. Mthembu became a member of the National Assembly in 2019 and served on the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, as well as the Joint Standing Committee on Defence.

Her political home, the ANC, said her death was a significant loss to the congress movement, Parliament, and the nation. The party commended her “unwavering commitment to public service, exemplary leadership and tireless advocacy for the betterment of communities” in South Africa. “As a Member of Parliament, Comrade Mthembu played a pivotal role in shaping the legislature's oversight agenda, championing social justice, and working towards the improvement of the lives of all South Africans. Her passion for equitable representation and dedication to the principles of the ANC was evident in her every endeavour,” said the ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

Parliament's presiding officers have also expressed their sadness following Mthembu’s death. Parliament’s presiding officers National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo, described Mthembu as a dedicated advocate of gender equality inside and outside Parliament, and "a tireless campaigner for gender perspectives in policy and law-making processes". “She wholeheartedly devoted herself to the advancement of women's rights and the empowerment of marginalised groups, leaving an enduring impact on the quest for a fairer society.