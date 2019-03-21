Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (ANA) - Parliament has finally passed an amendment to the National Minimum Wage Act to provide for ordinary workers to be paid at least R20 an hour after a technical error was picked up in the initial legislation. The amendment bill was passed during the National Assembly's final plenary sitting of the fifth parliamentary term on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Minimum Wage Bill aims to amend the National Minimum Wage Act, 2018.

The Act is aimed at advancing economic development and social justice by improving the wages of lowest paid workers, protecting workers from unreasonably low wages and promoting collective bargaining and supporting economic policy.

The Act sets a mandatory national minimum wage at R20 for each ordinary hour worked. The Act states that all employees are entitled to receive and all employers are required to pay wages no less than the national minimum wage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the Bill in November last year to come into effect on January 1, 2019.

But after an error backdating the implementation of the bill to May 2017 was revealed. The parliamentary portfolio committee on labour resolved to amend the Bill even though its implementation was not halted.

The Bill will now be referred to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.

- African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Chantall Presence