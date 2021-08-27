Parliament plans urgent meeting to discuss Concourt ruling on local government elections

Party leaders in the National Assembly plan to hold an urgent meeting next week soon after the Constitutional Court makes a ruling on whether to postpone or not the 27 October local government elections. This after DA deputy chief whip Jacques Julius in the meeting of the National Assembly Programme earlier on Thursday asked for some clarity on whether Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula would send them a notice of an urgent meeting depending on the outcome of the Constitutional Court on the elections date.

“Can we just get some clarity what might happen next week?” EFF leader Julius Malema asked. Mapisa-Nqakula requested National Assembly secretary Masibulele Xaso to outline what would happen in the event of the ruling to postpone or not to postpone the elections to the meeting. “Shall we have an opportunity to discuss that matter?” she asked.

Xaso said there would need to be urgent meetings of both the chief whips forum and the programme committee. He also said the House would have to conclude its business early for the term. “I would recommend that the House prioritises statutory appointments. If elections are to take place on October 27, the House sits until the end of the week, after next week to conclude the statutory appointments and condolences motions of members,” he said.

Mapisa urged the members of the programme committee to note that they would hold meetings of the chief whips forum and programme committee and discus the implications of whatever ruling that would come out of the Constitutional Court. “We will meet probably next week depending on the outcome of the Constitutional Court. If there is no need, then, we will not meet but we will hear from the Office of the Secretary of the National Assembly,” she said. Earlier when the extension of the term of the committee mandated to amend the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said the committee has done extensive work and there was an intention to stall its outcome until after October 27 local government elections.

“The bill has dramatic effect on all South Africans and the South African public have waited long enough. “There is anticipation and anxiety of this bill and get this bill dealt with quickly,” she said before suggesting that a one-week extension be granted. “The idea of extending by two months, we find it ludicrous and completely unnecessary. We are concerned with what seems to be a U-turn approach after the committee worked so hard under such immense pressure. If there is to be an extension it must be an extension of one week only,” she said.

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude dismissed the suggestion that the extension was proposed because of the elections. “It is about the committee to complete their work,” Dlakude said. However, Xaso had indicated that they were concerned as they did not know what the decision of the Constitutional Court on Tuesday on the local government elections would be.