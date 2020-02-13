Parliament is looking into how one of its officials erroneously tweeted confirmation that former President Jacob Zuma was going to attend SONA. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Parliament is looking into how one of its officials erroneously tweeted confirmation that former President Jacob Zuma was going to attend Thursday's State of the Nation Address (SONA). Briefing the journalists, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Thursday they did not know how the official arrived at making the confirmation

"It is a matter that is being dealt with internally," Mothapo said, adding that the issue was corrected on Wednesday and that it was water under the bridge when a question was asked.

He also said the exercise would ensure that there was no repeat of the incident. "We will ensure internal controls are tightened," Mothapo added.

On Wednesday, Parliament was forced to apologise, saying the tweet was premature and erroneously included Zuma in confirming former presidents who were to be in attendance.