Parliament recommends candidates for NYDA Board

The National Assembly has resolved to recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa 17 candidates for positions on the seven-member board of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA). The resolution was taken when the National Assembly held a plenary to approve the report of the portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities.

In September 2020, former Speaker Thandi Modise referred the matter to the committee for consideration. However, the programme committee decided in January 2021 that the committee should reconsider its initial report to fill vacancies for persons to serve on the NYDA board. This was after complaints were made in connection with the selection process amid threats of litigations.

In a statement, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the portfolio committee recommended the top 17 candidates based on their performance during the interview process. Mothapo said the list of recommended candidates represented the demographics and geographic spread in the country in line with the NYDA Act. “The other issues considered by the committee for its recommendations include gender parity, women and persons with disabilities,” he said.

Mothapo also said the recommended names would be sent to Ramaphosa for appointment to serve on the seven-member board for three years. Those recommended are: Karabo Mosepja Mohale; Molaoli Sekake; Mihlali Pedro Mzileni; Lukhona Afika Mnguni; Paballo Ponoane; Kutloano Esau Rakosa; Micarlo Malan; Avela Mjajubana; Lebogang Mulaisi; Thabo Shingange; Alexandria Syrah Procter; Thulisa Ndlela; Asanda Luwaca; Busisiwe Cathrine Seabe; Nomcebo Nkosi; Nompumelelo Mpatha; and Pearl Pillay. A report to the National Assembly said all shortlisted candidates were subjected to an academic and security clearance.

It said positive confirmations were received from the parliament’s human resource unit of the academic qualifications of all the 17 recommended candidates. The report said when the recommendations were made by the portfolio committee’s subcommittee, the complete State Security Agency (SSA) report was outstanding. On July 8, the SSA had submitted a security clearance report of only 12 of the 17 recommended candidates.

The committee was also informed that three of the recommended candidates received negative security clearance. “The committee then resolved to hold a closed meeting with the three affected candidates to allow them to explicate on the SSA findings, as per the legal advice. This was intended to comply with the audi principle, as the candidates did not have an opportunity to address the subcommittee on the findings by the SSA during the interview process.” The report also said the committee had at a subsequent meeting agreed that the three candidates were absolved in terms of the NYDA Act.

“All the 17 candidates are fit and proper to be recommended as candidates to serve on the board,” reads the report. Although the committee had been advised that it could recommend up 14 candidates to serve on the board, it decided to recommend 17 names from the top 20 performing candidates, saying that all the requirements of the NYDA Act had been met. The recommended list is made up of nine female and eight male candidates.

There are 14 black Africans and one coloured, Indian and white candidates. The recommended candidates come from seven provinces. The Free State and North West are not represented. Gauteng has six candidates, KwaZulu-Natal three, the Western Cape three, the Eastern Cape two, and Limpopo, the Northern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga have one each.