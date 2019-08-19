Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Parliament - Parliament's portfolio committee on justice said on Monday it would not place on hold proceedings to remove Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from the National Prosecuting Authority because of her bid to review her dismissal by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Committee chairman Bulelani Magwanishe said the committee would meet as planned on Tuesday to discuss written presentations received from Jiba and Mrwebi as to why they should not be removed from their respective positions as deputy director of national prosecutions and special director of prosecutions.

The pair were fired by Ramaphosa in April on the basis of the Mokgoro report which found that they were not fit for office and had compromised the integrity of the NPA.

However, Jiba has launched a high court review of the report and her lawyers have written to the speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, asking that the committee proceedings be suspended pending the court ruling.

Magwanishe said: "At this stage, the committee will continue with its programme, as we have not been formally informed or interdicted to stop our proceeding.”



He said by law, Parliament had 30 days to respond once the president sent his report to the legislature.

“We do not want to be in violation of the law. In terms of the draft programme, we must finish the process by August 27 and report to the National Assembly by September 3.”

The committee earlier gave Jiba and Mrwebi 10 working days to make submissions as to why they should not be removed from their positions.

African News Agency/ANA