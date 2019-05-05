Parliament has sent condolences to the family of EFF leader Julius Malema following the death of his grandmother. Picture: Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo

Johannesburg - Parliament has sent condolences to the family of EFF leader Julius Malema following the death of his grandmother. In a statement, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise said they have learned with sadness the passing of Sarah Malema.

“Ms Malema, affectionately known as Koko Sarah, was the pillar of strength and the rock upon which her children, grandchildren, the family in general and members of the community derived support, wisdom and inspiration.

“As grandmothers play a prominent role not only on their children's lives but those of their grandchildren, the pain of such loss is profoundly deep,” Mbete and Modise said.

They extended their heartfelt sympathies to Malema and his family on Sarah Malema’s death.

“May they draw comfort from Koko Sarah's extraordinary legacy and the love she shared with the family.”

Sarah Malema passed away on Saturday at her Seshego home in Limpopo.

This was after the recent burial of one of her daughters and Malema’s aunt.

On Sunday, Malema tweeted: “We want to take this opportunity to thank you for the messages of condolences for our grandmother. Your words are indeed helping us to navigate this uncertain time. She was my loyal & dependable force in the struggle. We have been through a lot together. Thank you, everyone.”

Political Bureau