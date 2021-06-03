Parliament set to extend expropriation committee lifespan by two months

Cape Town - The lifespan of the parliamentary committee tasked to amend the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation will again be extended, until August.

This after the committee made a request when it could not complete its mandate as at the end May.

On Monday, the committee resolved to ask for its lifespan to be extended for at least a month and then prepare a report for possibly consideration by Parliament during the constituency period.

The parties want to engage in order to reach consensus on matters related to the Draft Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill.

The ANC and EFF indicated that they were discussing the issue of land custodianship, the 1913 cut-off deadline for land claims, and what word to use between nil or no compensation.

Briefing the National Assembly Programming Committee on Thursday, chairperson of chairs Cedric Frolick said the committee would be re-established, its mandate would remain the same and it would be asked to report back by the end of August.

“Although the committee requested a 30-day extension, we are mindful of the fact that the House will be in recess. There is a constituency period that is taking place,” Frolick said.

“Even if they do complete their work when they prepare a report within 30 days, the report will simply be there and wait for us when we return in August,” he said.

Frolick also said the matter would be brought to the National Assembly on Friday.

“In a nutshell, the committee is to be re-established. The motion will be on the order paper tomorrow. The report back date will be by the end of August,” he added.

Political Bureau