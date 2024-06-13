Parliament spends R58 million for its readiness for the seventh administration

Parliament has nearly doubled its budget for the seventh administration, Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George said during a media briefing at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Thursday. The first sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will take place on Friday and Saturday.

“In 2019, we budgeted R43 million for transition, in 2024, we budgeted R58 million. “The budgeting is to make transitions for candidates, for flights, accommodation, tools of trade, inductions, and more,” George said. He said in 2019, there was no need for a new venue because the sitting was held in the Parliamentary building.

However, on January 2, 2022, a fire damaged the Parliament building and since then the building has been uninhabitable. George said the other reason for the high budget was for the cost of the venue (CTICC), the number of days it takes to secure the venue, and the days after the sittings. On the first sitting of National Assembly, it will be swearing in of all members by Chief Justice. The National Speaker of Assembly will be elected and sworn in. A Deputy Speaker will also be elected and sworn in.

"Nominations for candidates to be president elect will also take place. After a candidate has been elected as President elect. That person must be sworn in after five days. Our duty will be to ensure to prepare all members to attend the inauguration. June 19 will be the day of the inauguration," George said. On Saturday, 54 members will be elected for the NCOP. Each province will have 10 representatives including special candidates as representatives in the NCOP. A chairperson, Deputy chairperson and chief whip of the NCOP will also be elected.

"A balloting infrastructure is being erected as voting for speakers, president will be done secretly," George said. He also said there will be new features to the sitting will be a performance of the national anthem by the Parliamentary choir and representatives of diverse interfaith groups will give their blessings before the start of the sitting.