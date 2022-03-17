Parliament taken to court by ATM over secret ballot

Cape Town - The ATM party has gone to court for Parliament to hold a secret ballot in the motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa. But Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said on Thursday, in the programming committee, the motion will go ahead as planned on March 30, unless there was a court order on March 28 stopping it from going ahead.

Mapisa-Nqakula had scheduled the motion of no confidence for the end of March. But it emerged on Thursday that the ATM, which has tabled the motion, that they have gone to court. Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso told the committee that the ATM has taken the matter to court and the date for the hearing is 28 March, and that is two days before the debate and voting on the motion of no confidence in the president.

“I want to confirm that the ATM is taking the matter to court and the date is the 28th of March for the court case, and as members know, the two motions are scheduled for the 30th of March,” said Xaso. Mapisa-Nqakula said they have received a letter from the ATM on the court challenge. “Yes, indeed as confirmed by Mr Xaso, we have received that letter. It’s not in court yet, they have given a notice to take the matter to court and probably for the 28th of March. As far as we are concerned we are all systems go, we will have the two motions on the table on the 30th of March and if there are any changes as a result of a court ruling on the 28th of March, then we will see how to respond to it,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.