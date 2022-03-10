Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 10, 2022

Parliament to debate Ukraine conflict

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has confirmed that Parliament will debate the Ukraine-Russia conflict next Tuesday.

The official opposition, the DA, tabled the motion for the debate.

The conflict in Ukraine has been raging for the past two weeks, with hundreds of people killed.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told Parliament on Wednesday, during the adoption of the Budget, that the conflict would have an impact on the economy.

He also raised concern that it would lead to rising oil prices after Russia was slapped with sanctions by the West.

The ANC and the government have called for a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Video: African News Agency (ANA)

They urged all parties to sit around the table and find a solution.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the motion had been included in Parliament’s draft programme.

“A report on the draft Parliamentary programme has been presented and we have observed in the report that we have included the item which was proposed by the leader of the opposition party, honourable John Steenhuisen, on the issue of Russia and Ukraine and its impact on our economy in South Africa. We have it on the 15th of March,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

[email protected]

Political Bureau

