Parliament to debate Ukraine conflict

The official opposition, the DA, tabled the motion for the debate.

Cape Town - Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has confirmed that Parliament will debate the Ukraine-Russia conflict next Tuesday.

The conflict in Ukraine has been raging for the past two weeks, with hundreds of people killed.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told Parliament on Wednesday, during the adoption of the Budget, that the conflict would have an impact on the economy.

He also raised concern that it would lead to rising oil prices after Russia was slapped with sanctions by the West.