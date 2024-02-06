Parliament to implement new rules during Sona

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says they will implement the new rules of Parliament to prevent any disruption in the House during the State of the Nation Address (Sona). President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the Sona on Thursday.

But Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said at the weekend in Durban, during his campaign, they will push to be part of the proceedings in the Chamber and ask Ramaphosa about Phala Phala. Parliament last December banned Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu, party secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, spokesperson Sinawo Tambo, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Vuyani Pambo from Parliament for a month for disrupting Ramaphosa’s Sona last year. The EFF also lost its court application for the suspension to be lifted.

They were suspended from attending Parliament from February 1 to 29. Mapisa-Nqakula said on Tuesday, during a media briefing in Cape Town, the new rules, which were adopted by the national legislature a few months ago, will be enforced on Thursday during the Sona. “In terms of the new rules, no member is allowed to interrupt the President while delivering the State of the Nation Address. Similarly, interruptions are prohibited during the President's speech at the opening of Parliament, which is the first sitting of the two Houses following an election.

“Additionally, these rules stipulate that no other business may be considered during a joint sitting other than the specific business for which the joint sitting is convened. These measures are critical in ensuring that these important national events are conducted in an orderly and respectful manner, reflecting the dignity of Parliament and the importance of these addresses in setting the nation's legislative and developmental agenda,” said Mapisa-Nqakula. National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo said the new rules were to ensure there was order in the House. For Parliament to be able to do its work, it would need to implement these rules.

He said the rules were not aimed at any party, but members of the national legislature. They will be used when there is a need. They are meant to maintain the decorum of the Chamber, said Masondo, adding that they will not shy away from implementing the rules.

The rules were adopted by the Chamber late last year. This was after the EFF stormed the stage when Ramaphosa was presenting his Sona in February last year. However, the legislature said they would require new rules to ensure order.

“The rules are rules of Parliament. They are not meant for the EFF, IFP or any party. The decorum of the House is the responsibility for all of us as members of Parliament. For Parliament to succeed to do its work, we need a greater collaborative effort to work together,” said Masondo. He added that former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma have been invited to attend the Sona. They have acknowledged receipt of the invitation. Former deputy presidents Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Baleka Mbete were also invited.