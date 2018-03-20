Adrian de Kock was choked and hit in the face when he approached the EFF's Floyd Shivambu for comment on Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. Screengrab

Cape Town - Parliament has confirmed it would investigate the Tuesday scuffle between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu and a journalist outside Parliament.

Earlier, footage emerged showing Shivambu embroiled in a scuffle with Adrian de Kock, a multimedia journalist at Netwerk24, after the latter had approached Shivambu for comment on Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

De Kock said he approached Shivambu for comment on the de Lille issue but was almost immediately pushed away in full view of journalists and Parliamentary staff.

Shivambu has since expressed regret over the incident and apologised to de Kock.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo in a statement said speaker of the National Assembly and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces had "noted with grave concern" reports on the assault.

"The Presiding Officers have also noted the apology that has since been extended by Shivambu regarding the unfortunate incident.

"Parliament is concerned by the incident as it is not in line with its commitment to press freedom and a media-friendly environment as enshrined in the Constitution's Bill of Rights. The Presiding Officers will investigate the alleged incident and, where necessary, determine an appropriate decision."

Adding to this was the ANC Chief Whip's office, which strongly condemned the "violent behaviour" displayed by Shivambu and also called on Parliament to probe the matter.

"It is very regrettable and completely unacceptable that an MP, who also happens to be a chief whip of a party, can be found to be involved in such unbecoming behaviour.

"As parliamentarians, we must at all times be the custodians of our Constitution and our democracy. Any journalist working on the parliamentary precinct mus be allowed to do their job without any fear of victimisation or hindrance of their work."

