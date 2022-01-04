Parliament to receive State Capture report on June 30, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Pretoria: President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will submit the full state capture report to Parliament on June 30, 2022. The president announced this at the Union Buildings on Tuesday during a handover ceremony by State Capture Commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo handed over the first part of the report, which will be divided into three sections. Ramaphosa is expected to receive the very last draft on February 28, 2022. "As per ruling of the South Gauteng High Court, I will submit the full report of the commission to Parliament by 30 June 2022. It could be before then, but I will certainly submit it on 30 June 2022," Ramaphosa said.

According to Ramaphosa, the report submitted to Parliament will also include his view on how recommendations should be implemented. But Ramaphosa emphasised that he will only make these recommendations once he has had complete sight of all three drafts. He added: "Government will therefore not make any pronouncement on the findings or recommendations before receiving all parts of the report and having considered all three parts of the report. We will, however, commence with the parts of the report and will put in place appropriate mechanisms to thoroughly process all recommendations," he said, adding that this process will include public entities, agencies and other stakeholders.