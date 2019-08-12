Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga's term will expire in a few months. File photo: Parliament of RSA.

Parliament - Parliament will start the process of appointing a person to replace deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga when his term ends in December. This was revealed by National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise in a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa notifying him of the expiry of Malunga's term.

Malunga started his seven-year tenure as a deputy to former public protector Thuli Madonsela in December 2012.

His pending departure comes as no surprise as Malunga recently hinted on social media that he would soon be leaving the Office of the Public Protector after came under came under fire on Twitter.

In her letter to Ramaphosa, Modise said the National Assembly should recommend to the president for the appointment of a deputy public protector a person nominated by a committee and approved the recommendation with a majority vote of parliamentarians.

"Accordingly, the National Assembly has an obligation to initiate the process of recruiting for the next deputy public protector.

"It is in this in mind that I hereby wish to inform Mr President that the national Assembly will commence the process of filling the upcoming vacancy of the deputy public protector," Modise said.

On Sunday, she referred the letter to the justice and correctional services portfolio committee for consideration.

Malunga recently came under attack for comments he made relating to work at the Office of the Public Protector in an interview with eNCA.

He had told the private broadcaster that he had no part to play in the Public Protector’s report into the R1.1 billion financial assistance that Bankorp - now amalgamated into Absa - was given by the SARB between 1985 and 1991.

This prompted EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu to accuse him of throwing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane under the bus.

“The problem with Adv. Kevin Malunga is that he always plays to the gallery. When the Zuma group started attacking Thuli Madonsela, he did exactly what he wants to do now: i.e. Distance himself from the Public Protector with the hope that he’ll find favour with the establishment,” tweeted Shivambu.

Malunga defended himself, tweeting that his interview had dealt with how to build confidence in the office and the entire work of the office.

“I have no one to please. I am done and will be moving to other things in any event,” Malunga. said suggesting he might be leaving the Office of the Public Protector.

Political Bureau