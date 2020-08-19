Parliament urges banking sector to help small business

The banks have come under question in Parliament after it emerged that there has been a low uptake on government guaranteed loans of R200 billion to help small businesses battling Covid-19. Faiez Jacobs, the whip of the small business development committee, said on Wednesday they agreed with most of the proposals raised by Cosatu during its presentation on the funding by banks. Jacobs said the lending criteria by banks was still strict despite the government standing surety on the R200bn loans to small businesses. In its presentation to the portfolio committee on small business development Cosatu said out of the R200bn given by government there has been a total of R13.26bn in loans given to small businesses. "Three months after its much vaunted launch only R13.26bn out of R200bn has been committed to businesses," read Cosatu's presentation to the committee.

It said 37 275 applications were received by the banks, 37% of the applications were in the process of being assessed and 26% of the applications were approved.

Cosatu added that 10% of the applications were rejected because of the National Treasury and South African Reserve Bank's eligibility criteria and 27% of the applications were rejected by the banks because of their risk criteria.

Jacobs said more questions needed to be asked on the role of the banks because the money has been given by the government, but small businesses were not getting the help they need.

"The R200bn loan guarantee scheme is one of the largest lifelines for the economy. It is a key part of the economic relief package. It's objective is to keep the doors of businesses open so that they can survive and to help prevent retrenchments," said Jacobs.

"It is extremely worrying that only 6.5% of the loan guarantee scheme has been approved after three months. Treasury needs to intervene and ensure the banks apply less stringent criteria, reduce interest rates charged, broaden its use, fast track approval and make it more attractive to businesses. If they do not do so it may collapse and threaten the jobs of millions and plunge economy into a depression. We simply do not have the luxury of time," said Jacobs.

IOL