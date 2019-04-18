The presiding officers of Parliament on Thursday, wished all South Africans a safe Easter period. File picture: Tiro Ramatlhatse

Johannesburg - The presiding officers of Parliament on Thursday, wished all South Africans a safe Easter period. "The majority of South Africans Christians and this is a time of reflection and revival by Christians on their convictions on the resurrection of [Jesus] Christ by attending and travelling to [a] different place of worship. It is also [a] period for families and friends from far and near to spend time together," Parliament said in a statement.

"During this period, high traffic volumes are experienced on the roads mostly leading to fatal accidents. To all those travelling, do exercise caution on the road, remain vigilant at all times, adhere to the rules of the road and be tolerant of fellow road users."

Easter is celebrated at a critical time in South Africa’s history maturing constitutional democracy ahead of the sixth national and provincial elections on May, the statements said, appealing to all worshippers to pray for the elections.

"We encourage and urge all worshipers to stand in prayer with the nation for peaceful elections. We wish all South Africans safe and peaceful long weekend."

