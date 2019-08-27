Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Parliament wants to have a new Deputy Public Protector by December when the term of the current deputy, Kevin Malunga expires. MPs said on Tuesday they need to urgently start the process to call for the nominations of candidates.

However, they insisted that they did not want to delay the process as there were a few months left before the term of Malunga ends on December 9.

ANC MP Richard Dyantji said they need to speed up the process to avoid any problems.

“The contract of the deputy public protector ends on December 9, if we start today we have three months and 13 days. We don’t want to find ourselves where we have to extend the stay (until a replacement is found),” said Dyantyi.

Other parties also agreed that they need to speed up the process.

Glynnis Breytenbach of the DA also said the candidates must be reminded that they will be screened after being shortlisted.

Parliament will develop a programme that will be followed in the appointment of the deputy public protector.

Political Bureau