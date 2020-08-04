Parliament welcomes Eskom, SIU lawsuit to recoup R3.8bn

Cape Town – Parliament has added its voice in welcoming the court action instituted by Eskom to recover R3.8 billion lost in state capture corruption.

On Monday, Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) announced that they issued a summons in the North Gauteng High Court to recover funds spent on the acquisition of the controversial Optimum Coal Holdings and payments made to Trillian by Eskom executives.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on public enterprises Khaya Magaxa said on Tuesday they welcomed the summons issued by Eskom and the SIU to recover funds from the former Eskom executives, board members, members of the Gupta family and their associates as well as from others.

Magaxa said the latest development of the summons issued by the North Gauteng High Court was a move that would ensure that those implicated and alleged to be involved in corruption at Eskom accounted for their actions of self-enrichment.

“We hope that other processes within the ambit of the law enforcement agencies and judiciary can be fast-tracked, such as those within the National Prosecuting Authoring and the Zondo Commission,” Magaxa said.