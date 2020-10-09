Parliament welcomes public protector judgment on inquiry to remove her from office

Cape Town – Parliament has welcomed the decision of the Western Cape High Court to dismiss an application by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to halt an inquiry to remove her from office. Mkhwebane, on the other hand, said she was busy studying the judgment handed down by the court on Friday. Spokesperson for Parliament Moloto Mothapo said Speaker Thandi Modise welcomed the decision of the court and it confirmed the role and responsibility of the national legislature. "Today, the Western Cape High Court dismissed Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application for an interim interdict to stop the National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise from continuing to process a motion for her removal from office," said Mothapo. The official opposition filed a motion early this year to remove Mkhwebane.

"The court found that the public protector had failed to demonstrate a strong case to interdict the process. The court was satisfied that the balance of convenience favoured the National Assembly proceeding with carrying out its constitutional function in terms of section 194 of the Constitution and the Assembly rules," said Mothapo.

But Mkhwebane's spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, said the public protector had noted the judgment.

However, the judgment went against what the Constitutional Court said in the matter between the public protector and Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan early this year, said Segalwe.

He said Mkhwebane will study the judgment with her legal team to map the way forward.

Political Bureau