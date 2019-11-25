Cape Town - Parliament on Monday welcomed the raid by the Special investigating Unit (SIU) at the offices of Lepelle Northern Water board in Polokwane.
"The raid takes the investigation into alleged wrongdoing at the entity a step further towards finalisation," Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation portfolio committee chairperson Machwene Semenya said.
The raid was in connection to the multi-million Giyani water project, in which Lepelle Northern Water board acted as an agent for Water and Sanitation Department.
Semenya said the raid was as accountability was essential, especially for the people of Giyani who were still without water despite massive investments in the project.
“All allegations of corruption must be investigated and concluded so that if there is any unlawful activity, adequate consequences are meted out.