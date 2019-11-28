Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride after testifying at the State Capture Inquiry in Parktown earlier this year. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Parliament - Parliament's select committee on security and justice on Thursday said it has adopted the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Amendment Bill which will allow for greater independence of the director of the watchdog body. The bill deals with Section 6 of the act, which refers to the process to be followed in case of the removal of the director of Ipid.

It was drafted in response to a Constitutional Court judgment that founds sections of the act unconstitutional in that these allowed the minister of police to suspend or remove the director from office.

The ruling was made in relation to former Ipid director Robert McBride's challenge to the highly controversial bid to remove him by then police minister Nathi Nhleko in 2015.

McBride claimed that he was targeted to facilitate the removal of Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) commander Anwa Dramat and the Gauteng director of the Hawks, Shadrack Sibaya.