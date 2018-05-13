Johannesburg - Parliament's arts and culture committee on Monday expressed his condolences to the family of legendary South African photographer Sam Nzima who died at the weekend.
In a statement, committee chairperson Xoliswa Tom said: “Mr Nzima played a pivotal role in exposing the evil of the apartheid regime. His work is legendary and his memory will be preserved in the collection of South African history.”
Nzima is best known for capturing of the iconic image of Hector Pieterson during the 1976 Soweto uprising. He was 83.
