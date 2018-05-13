Johannesburg - Parliament's arts and culture committee on Monday expressed his condolences to the family of legendary South African photographer Sam Nzima who died at the weekend.

In a statement, committee chairperson Xoliswa Tom said: “Mr Nzima played a pivotal role in exposing the evil of the apartheid regime. His work is legendary and his memory will be preserved in the collection of South African history.”

Read more: Legendary photographer Sam Nzima dies at 83

Sam Nzima and his camera 'a potent weapon''

Sam Nzima made a difference

Nzima is best known for capturing of the iconic image of Hector Pieterson during the 1976 Soweto uprising. He was 83.

African News Agency/ANA