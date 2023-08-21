Parliamentary inquiry to meet over final report on Mkhwebane

The parliamentary committee that was probing suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will meet to consider her submissions. The committee is expected to adopt its report after the meeting.

It had found Mkhwebane guilty of misconduct and recommended her removal from office. But parliamentarians had given Mkhwebane until Tuesday to respond to the draft report that was adopted by the committee two weeks ago. In the report, the committee found Mkhwebane guilty of incompetence and misconduct arising out of a number of charges she faced.

But Mkhwebane said a few weeks ago that she noted the report by the inquiry that called for her removal. She said the committee had reached its conclusion despite being fully aware her attorneys had withdrawn on August 3. Mkhwebane said that while she was trying to get new lawyers after the office of the public protector supplied her with a list of lawyers, the committee adopted the report that recommended that she should be removed from office.

She said the process was flawed because chairperson of the inquiry Qubudile Dyantyi had refused to recuse himself due to allegations of bribery. Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina have denied the allegations, saying they never tried to solicit a bribe from Mkhwebane, through her husband David Skosana. The committee had wanted to finish its work before sending the report to the National Assembly for approval.

They are expected to send the report soon. Another parliamentary committee will be involved in the process of selecting the new public protector. The committee, chaired by Cyril Xaba, shortlisted eight candidates that will be interviewed.