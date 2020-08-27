Parliamentary secretary vacancy could be filled by the end of the year

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Months after axing Gengezi Mgidlana as Secretary to Parliament, the national legislature is looking for his replacement. And if things go according to the plan, the appointment could be made before the end of the year. Briefing the National Assembly programme committee on Thursday, acting Secretary to Parliament Baby Tyawa said the administration had made a presentation on August 5 to the presiding officers after the advertising for the new secretary ended in March. Tyawa also said a request for talent search was made and that the meeting agreed the administration should follow that route. "The executive authority also recommended that we put together a panel which will have to include external persons like we did before. That report will go to the executive authority in the next week," she said. National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, who is an executive authority along with National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo, pointed out that in the last recruitment there were even representatives of political parties on the panel.

"We think it is the best way to allow a very wide panel," Modise said.

Asked about the timelines, Tyawa stated that a talent company has been hired for the services of searching for a new head of the national legislature.

"It takes 21 days to put an advert, 14 days to shortlist and another seven days to arrange for the appointments depending entirely on availability of the panel.

"It is going take two good months hopefully by October- November. The executive will present to the joint committee the final process to appoint the secretary to Parliament," she said.

Tyawa also said the timelines to be followed in the recruitment would be presented to executive authority next week.

In October 2019, both parliamentary houses resolved to terminate Mgidlana's contract at separate sittings.

This was after a disciplinary committee had in August 2019 recommended his summary dismissal.

IOL