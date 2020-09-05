Parliament's AG standing committee welcomes Makwetu’s first report on Covid-19 initiatives

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's standing committee on the auditor general (AG) has welcomed the first special report on the management of government’s coronavirus (Covid-19) support initiatives presented to the committee on Friday by Auditor General Kimi Makwetu. The first special report, according to Makwetu, covered only R230 billion of the total stimulus package allocation. Of that amount, R45 billion was unallocated and the remaining R190 billion was for government departments, committee chairperson Sakhumzi Somyo said in a statement on Saturday. "The AG focused on R65.9 billion which has been spent during the April-July audit period. R57 billion of that amount has been allocated for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants, such as the social relief and distress grant of R350 and R500 grant top-up for caregivers," he said. The remainder was for various government interventions that included allocations to the health department for the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE). However, the entire amount had not been used. The AG would present the next report to the committee in November, before he left office at the end of his term. Makwetu told the committee that the report called on the committee to use it to direct oversight actions on how the multibillion rand stimulus package for the Covid-19 response was used. He emphasised the detection of risks and tightening controls that opened public funds to abuse, Somyo said.

Makwetu had stated that accounting officers and authorities should invest in preventive controls. It paid off when an institution was called on to deal with a crisis, and it was better than dealing with lengthy and costly investigations and a loss of resources and public confidence.

Somyo said the committee had asked Makwetu for another engagement where he would present a legacy report before he left office. The legacy report would also be used as a guide and to enhance its oversight work. Also, the committee asked the AG what support his office needed to strengthen its work, "as that office needs to be always ahead as technology advances with a fast pace".

Asked by the committee on the AG’s interaction with the monitoring and evaluation ministry in the presidency regarding the report, Makwetu said he met the inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa about the investigations into the allegations of corruption in the procurement and supply chain management of the stimulus package.

Makwetu also informed the committee that the data his office had extracted, which pointed to risks of potential fraudulent activity in many of the transactions, would be passed on to the multi-agency fusion centre. He said this centre was a group of institutions across the country charged with the responsibility to pursue instances of fraud and corruption and investigations related to Covid-19.

In welcoming the report, Somyo said the committee appreciated the work Makwetu and his team had done to produce the report in a short space of time.

"Furthermore, we thank the president for engaging your office to expose risk areas to ensure that the objective regarding the stimulus package that was made available is achieved,” Somyo said.

- African News Agency (ANA)