Parliament’s Ethics Committee finds Floyd Shivambu failed to disclose VBS payments

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu has been found guilty of breaching the Ethics Code for failing to disclose payments made by VBS into his account. The committee found that VBS Mutual Bank made three payments into Shivambu’s account in 2017.

The committee met last week where it finalised the complaint against Shivambu. Former DA MP Phumzile van Damme said she lodged the complaint against Shivambu in 2018, when she was still in parliament. The investigation by the ethics committee was only finalised on September 28, where it found that the EFF deputy leader did not disclose the payments, as required by the law.

Members of Parliament have to disclose their financial interests every year. “The committee obtained an affidavit by the liquidator in the VBS liquidation matter which identified that three payments were made to ‘Floyd Shivambu and/or Nyiko Shivambu’ by Sgameka Projects Pty Ltd during 2017,” wrote acting Registrar of Members’ Interests advocate Anthea Gordon. She said on August 18, 2017 a payment of R100,000 was made into Shivambu’s account. This was followed by another payment of R30,000 on August 24, and the last payment of R50,000 was made on August 26 2017.

“The committee noted that these three payments were not disclosed by Hon. Shivambu, MP. In light of the above, the committee found that Hon. Shivambu breached item 10.1.1.1 of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests for failing to comply with the requirements of the provisions for disclosing financial interest,” wrote Gordon. She added that the committee has recommended to parliament that Shivambu’s salary be reduced for nine days. [email protected]