‘Parliament’s parking looks like a luxury car showroom’: ActionSA wants Police Minister Mchunu to come clean on VIP protection costs

ActionSA has expressed its disapproval of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu not disclosing or refusing to answer Parliamentary questions about the true cost of VIP protection for South Africa’s Cabinet. ActionSA had asked Mchunu how many bodyguards and luxury cars each of the 32 Ministers and 43 Deputy Ministers has, along with their costs and details about the blue lights on the vehicles. However, Mchunu did not provide this information, citing security concerns.

The party said Parliament's parking lot resembles a luxury car showroom rather than a public service area, highlighting the luxury lifestyles of politicians. “South Africans would be shocked to see how Parliament’s parking lot resembles a luxury car dealership, complete with the latest German SUVs, making it look more like a showroom than a place of public service,” they stated. With crime rates on the rise, the party is concerned that crime affects every citizen, and if those responsible for addressing it are cocooned from its real impact, they will remain blissfully unaware.

ActionSA expressed surprise that most police stations lack sufficient vehicles while ministers are riding in luxury cars funded by taxpayers' hard-earned money. “It is an affront that, while police stations meant to protect communities are so severely under-resourced that they lack sufficient police vehicles, ministers enjoy fleets of luxury cars at taxpayers’ expense,” they said. Additionally, ActionSA is demanding a complete rewrite of the Ministerial Handbook, which they see as a guide on how to take as much money from taxpayers as possible.

It is evident that those who once strongly opposed the Cabinet’s wasteful spending on perks are now indulging in the same luxuries they previously criticised, it said. Although Mchunu did respond to a similar question from RISE Mzansi MP Makashule Gana, his answer was limited. Gana had asked: “How much overtime has the SA Police Service paid to VIP protection officers for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 financial years, and which five Ministries, apart from the Presidential Protection Service, have the highest officer overtime claims?”

In response, Mchunu provided the following figures: “The total amount in overtime the SA Police Service paid to VIP protection officers for the (a) 2022-23 and (b) 2023-24 financial years is R198,045,844 and R161,885,074, respectively. “All Close Protection Officers are claiming the same number of hours for overtime, per month, which is 100 hours, due to the extraordinary working hours,” said Mchunu.